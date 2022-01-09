Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54,542 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $16,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

NYSE PKI opened at $181.65 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.76 and a 200-day moving average of $177.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

