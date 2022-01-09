Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 560,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $23,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 214,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 664,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

