Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $21.47 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,141,998 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $21,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 107,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.