Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,364 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,035 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $17,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $36,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.81.

PXD opened at $199.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $115.14 and a 1 year high of $200.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

