Pigeoncoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $632,288.57 and $18,841.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

