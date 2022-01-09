Pigeoncoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18,841.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $632,288.57 and approximately $18,841.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

