Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 700,000 Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CXP. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 342.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,688,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,760,000 after buying an additional 2,080,563 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,954,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 131.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after buying an additional 931,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 244.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after buying an additional 761,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 610.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 765,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 657,390 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CXP opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 115.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.76.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

