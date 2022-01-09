Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 51.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,441 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $2,302,000. Finally, First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Truist cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.10.

STZ stock opened at $246.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

