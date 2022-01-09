Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $8.08 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 330.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on A shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

