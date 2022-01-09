Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.46.

Twilio stock opened at $230.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.55 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total transaction of $535,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,070 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

