Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 2,970 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $22,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $259.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $164.64 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $248.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.74.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

