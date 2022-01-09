Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,874,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 202.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,205 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 46,092.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 175.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,488 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.