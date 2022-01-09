Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Down 33.2% in December

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,100 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the November 30th total of 381,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FENG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 102,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $60.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 25.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FENG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 175,410 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 94.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 50,722 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 3.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 293,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 145.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 30,242 shares during the last quarter. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

