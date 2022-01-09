Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

PM opened at $99.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.13.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

