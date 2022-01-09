Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Price Down 14.9% This Week

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Pepe Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pepe Cash has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $296.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00080489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.83 or 0.07387492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,772.79 or 0.99777923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00071212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006768 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

