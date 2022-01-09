Pendle Trading 40.3% Higher Over Last Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Pendle has a market cap of $36.75 million and approximately $913,769.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded 40.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00058628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00080929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.68 or 0.07441955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,484.20 or 1.00310519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00071380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003160 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

