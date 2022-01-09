Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Update

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pearson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

PSO opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.