PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PYPL. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.62.

PYPL stock opened at $187.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.68 and its 200 day moving average is $249.69. The firm has a market cap of $220.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

