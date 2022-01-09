Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Position Lifted by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Paylocity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after acquiring an additional 220,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after acquiring an additional 355,916 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,337,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Paylocity by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Paylocity by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,136 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $206.39 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.71 and a 200-day moving average of $248.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.16.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

