Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Major Shareholder Buys $1,470,290.40 in Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 227,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,290.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Clifford Sosin purchased 434,531 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,611,531.31.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Clifford Sosin purchased 470,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,400.00.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $717.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 3.70. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

