Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on PTNR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTNR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Partner Communications by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,243. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 100.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

