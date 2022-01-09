Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $357.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.74. 621,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.11. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.