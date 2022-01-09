Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Shares Up 5.5%

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.06. 171,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,238,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on PK. Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.