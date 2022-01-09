ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Reaches $0.25

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 126.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $77,924.45 and $3.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000584 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 1,841% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00311797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000809 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

