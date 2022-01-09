Parachute (PAR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $138,495.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 27.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $794,955.66 and $138,495.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

