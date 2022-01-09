Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $132.91 and last traded at $131.84. 5,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 434,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day moving average of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.