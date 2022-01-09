Pangolin Market Cap Reaches $43.96 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $43.96 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001462 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00058775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00083781 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.71 or 0.07432001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00071927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,799.01 or 1.00089951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003259 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,002,984 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.