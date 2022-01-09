Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Position Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 214,760 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,315,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 195,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $4,082,804.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $15,620,865.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,283,094 shares of company stock worth $126,531,581 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 6.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

