Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $259.45

Shares of Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 259.45 ($3.50) and traded as low as GBX 255.30 ($3.44). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 259.50 ($3.50), with a volume of 36,929 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 259.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 256.13. The stock has a market cap of £120.12 million and a P/E ratio of 12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $3.00. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

Palace Capital Company Profile (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.