Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,784 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $4,025,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PTMC opened at $36.23 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.