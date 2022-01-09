Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534 in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

