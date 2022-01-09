Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Short Interest Up 22.5% in December

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,600 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 264,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.73. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $71.89.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sidoti lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

