Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to C$5.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OSK stock opened at C$3.55 on Friday. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.75.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,264,150. Also, Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total value of C$535,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,516. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,700 shares of company stock worth $120,619 in the last quarter.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

