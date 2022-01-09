Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OBNNF opened at $2.81 on Friday. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.
About Osisko Mining
