Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OBNNF opened at $2.81 on Friday. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.