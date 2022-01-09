Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $613.08 million, a PE ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rice Doug acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberley A. Elting acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 115.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.