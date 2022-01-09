Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Short Interest Update

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OROXF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -0.52. Orosur Mining has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

About Orosur Mining

Orosur Mining Inc engages in the production, development and exploration of gold in South America. Its projects include the Anza project in Columbia and San Gregorio Gold project in Uruguay. The company was founded on April 30, 1989 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

