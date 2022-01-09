Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Short Interest Update

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OROXF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -0.52. Orosur Mining has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.49.
About Orosur Mining
