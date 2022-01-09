Origin Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.51 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $278.82 million and $2.51 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00058797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00084039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.56 or 0.07456418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00071952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,779.08 or 1.00053553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003246 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 278,744,741 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.