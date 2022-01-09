Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Director Purchases $50,002.92 in Stock

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Director Louis Cusimano acquired 15,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $50,002.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS OSAT opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. Orbsat Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.27 and a quick ratio of 14.48.

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter. Orbsat had a negative net margin of 83.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orbsat during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orbsat during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orbsat during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orbsat during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

