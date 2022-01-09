Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Update

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,300 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 501,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Orange during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange during the third quarter worth about $103,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Orange during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orange during the third quarter worth about $114,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORAN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. 692,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,537. Orange has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.3382 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

