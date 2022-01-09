Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Update

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,300 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 501,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Orange stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 692,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,537. Orange has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.3382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Orange during the third quarter worth $6,652,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orange by 1,371.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 495,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 205.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 427,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 301,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Orange by 25.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 217,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

