OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

OSW stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $934.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.49. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,557,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,775 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,713,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 106,889 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after acquiring an additional 852,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

