ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 242,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 174,963 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 250,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

