Omni (OMNI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $753.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Omni coin can now be bought for $3.67 or 0.00008652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $753.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Omni has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,307 coins and its circulating supply is 562,991 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

