Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.90

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 92 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,316,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

