Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the November 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS:OCPNY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 26,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,406. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Olympus has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Research analysts predict that Olympus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olympus

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

