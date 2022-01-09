Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Okta posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.92.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Okta has a 1-year low of $192.75 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.45 and a 200-day moving average of $241.96.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $3,547,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $4,781,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,549 shares of company stock worth $18,964,162. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Okta by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $1,849,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 534,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,777,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

