Offshift 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.10 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. Offshift has a market cap of $69.63 million and $5.10 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.56 or 0.00037253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 73.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,705.05 or 0.99852056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00084706 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00033372 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.84 or 0.00816066 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

