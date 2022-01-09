ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.46 million and $7,545.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00057728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00081232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.31 or 0.07410909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,713.57 or 0.99775450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00071194 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006757 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.