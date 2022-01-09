Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

OXY stock opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

