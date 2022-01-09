Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 81.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 46,153 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 23,048 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 81.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 837,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,185,000 after purchasing an additional 374,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $33.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

